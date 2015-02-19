Ring in Chinese New Year at Wang's North Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ring in Chinese New Year at Wang's North Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thursday marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year. And, the largest Chinese restaurant in San Diego is ringing in the New Year with a traditional celebration Friday, February 20.

This will also be Wang's North Park's three year anniversary party and it is a celebration that is free to the public

Party goers can expect:

- Sake samples and passed hors d'oeuvres of traditional “lucky” New Year's dishes will available, such as whole fish, noodles and dumplings

- At 9 p.m., loud drum beats and cymbals will begin as traditional lion dancers perform to evict the evil spirits away and usher in a prosperous New Year

2015 is the Year of the Sheep:  Those born during this animal year are known to be artistic, charming sensitive and sweet. As the most creative sign in the Chinese zodiac, notable people born in the year of the sheep include Jane Austen, Jamie Foxx and Barbara Walters.

