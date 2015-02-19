Faulconer to meet with Chargers owner over stadium

For the first time, representatives of the Chargers met with the task force that is exploring options for a new football stadium in San Diego.

Task force, Chargers meet to come up with game plan on new stadium

The mayor of San Diego and his political consultant Tuesday blasted the Chargers' point-man in the team's stadium search, accusing him of "continuing to undermine" the work of a task force formed to find a site and financing plan for a new football facility.

When it comes to getting a new home, the Chargers are blunt about it.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Thursday that he will meet next week with Chargers President Dean Spanos to make sure the various sides are working together to develop a new football stadium in San Diego.

Faulconer's remarks during his monthly appearance on the KPBS "Midday Edition" program followed an acrimonious couple of days in which he criticized Mark Fabiani, the team's point-man in the search for a new playing facility, for comments that "undermine" the work of a task force that was created to recommend a site and financing plan.

Earlier this week, Fabiani questioned the independence of the nine-member group and accused a pair of consultants who attended a meeting of having a conflict of interest. He has issued several statements critical of the task force since it was proposed by Faulconer last month.

The mayor said he invited Spanos to a one-on-one meeting in an attempt to defuse the tension.

"I think it's going to make sure that we're working together," Faulconer said. "As I've said, and I think a lot of San Diegans when (they) saw some of the comments this week and the tone from Mr. Fabiani are saying, 'Boy, I hope that does not reflect the Chargers leadership."'

The mayor said the building of a new stadium will only be accomplished by working together, like the city did with the Padres when Petco Park was built. He said the task force -- which includes land use, finance and real estate experts -- needs to be given a chance to succeed.

Faulconer did not reveal a date for the meeting. Fabiani told City News Service that the meeting will take place next week, but has not actually been scheduled.