Naked man arrested on I-5 in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man dodging late-morning traffic in the nude on Interstate 5 in Logan Heights Thursday fought with officers when they tried to detain him, biting one on the leg before being subdued.

A California Highway Patrol officer responding to a report of a naked pedestrian running around on the northbound side of the freeway near Caesar Chavez Parkway found the man in the traffic lanes, yelling at motorists, CHP spokesman Jake Sanchez said.

The officer ordered the pedestrian to get out of the path of oncoming vehicles and lie down on the ground on the shoulder. The man initially complied, then jumped up and ran back onto the roadway, Sanchez said.

The officer and a newly arrived second patrolman chased down and caught the unclothed man, who struggled with them while being taken into custody, Sanchez said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested and taken to a hospital along with the bitten officer. Both were treated for minor injuries, Sanchez said.