Naked man arrested on I-5 in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man dodging late-morning traffic in the nude on Interstate 5 in Logan Heights Thursday fought with officers when they tried to detain him, biting one on the leg before being subdued.
A California Highway Patrol officer responding to a report of a naked pedestrian running around on the northbound side of the freeway near Caesar Chavez Parkway found the man in the traffic lanes, yelling at motorists, CHP spokesman Jake Sanchez said.
The officer ordered the pedestrian to get out of the path of oncoming vehicles and lie down on the ground on the shoulder. The man initially complied, then jumped up and ran back onto the roadway, Sanchez said.
The officer and a newly arrived second patrolman chased down and caught the unclothed man, who struggled with them while being taken into custody, Sanchez said.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested and taken to a hospital along with the bitten officer. Both were treated for minor injuries, Sanchez said.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
San Diego and other areas of Southern California may get significant rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two people were killed in head-on crash, as the driver of a stolen car sped away from deputies and veered into oncoming traffic near Pauma Valley Sunday.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.
SANDAG began removing call boxes along urban highways throughout the San Diego region this month and will continue to do so through June, reflecting a decrease in call volume due to the increase in cell phone ownership.
Authorities today announced that police have arrested a suspect in connection with Friday's sexual assault on the campus of San Diego Mesa College. The name of the suspect was not immediately released.