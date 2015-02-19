CrimeFighters Manhunt: William Anthony Belleni - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CrimeFighters Manhunt: William Anthony Belleni

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The CBS News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a manhunt for 34-year-old William Anthony Belleni.

Belleni is wanted by the San Diego County Regional Fugitive Task Force for possession of a controlled substance for sale and for violation of a court order.

He's 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. His criminal history includes convictions for narcotics-related offenses and battery.

Belleni is believed to be in North County, and may be living out of a hotel.

If you have information, call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

