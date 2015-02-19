Family of teen accused in Cocos Fire reject settlement offer

Get the latest information on the San Diego wildfires and other fire related stories.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A 13-year-old girl accused of starting a fire that caused nearly $12 million in damage in San Marcos last year is heading to trial.

A deputy district attorney Thursday confirmed that the unnamed minor and her family rejected a settlement offer to plead guilty to one count. She currently faces five counts related to the Cocos Fire, which destroyed over 2,000 acres in the North County. She has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The teen earlier underwent a mental competency exam, and was deemed competent to stand trial.

A trial date was set for March 10.



The district attorney's office has set up a special hotline for victims of the Cocos Fire who have questions or are seeking information about this case, or who plan to attend the trial: (858) 694-4241.



If convicted, the girl faces up to 13 years and 8 months in custody.