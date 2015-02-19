Student stabbed at Southland Community School - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Student stabbed at Southland Community School

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are investigating after a student was stabbed in the Nestor area.

It happened around noon at Southland Community School in the 600 block of Saturn Boulevard. The school is for teenagers who've gotten into trouble.

The student was reportedly stabbed in the leg in the lunch room. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police took one juvenile and another male into custody.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.