Student stabbed at Southland Community School

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are investigating after a student was stabbed in the Nestor area.

It happened around noon at Southland Community School in the 600 block of Saturn Boulevard. The school is for teenagers who've gotten into trouble.

The student was reportedly stabbed in the leg in the lunch room. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police took one juvenile and another male into custody.