Accused McStay family killer appears in court

SAN BERNARDINO (CBS 8) - The man accused of murdering the McStay family wants all the evidence in the case handed over.

Charles Merritt, 57, appeared in a San Bernardino court Thursday morning acting as his own attorney. He complained he has not had access to any of the 9,000 pages of evidence in the case.

Joseph and Summer McStay and their two young sons disappeared from their Fallbrook home in 2010. Their bodies were found in the desert near Victorville in 2013.

A preliminary hearing is set for April.