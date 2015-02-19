Business leaders tour Southeast San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Southeastern San Diego is ready for growth and development.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and city councilmember Myrtle Cole took local business leaders to check out 17 areas that are ready to be built on. They took a bus ride around district four with those seeking to invest.

Cole explained it's important for the economy.

"One billon dollars is going outside of our district because we don't have the restaurants and grocery stores to spend our own dollars here, and that's what I'm wanting all the developers and investors to see," she said.

Cole also says development could bring jobs for many in the area.