Lady Aztecs show us how they got so tricky - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lady Aztecs show us how they got so tricky

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego State women's golf team is getting plenty of publicity these days, thanks to a video that's gone viral.

Thousands have viewed the video, which shows the team pulling off some pretty special trick shots.

In this CBS News 8 video story, photojournalist Bruce Patch gets the story behind the video, from the golfers themselves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxR7UW3aeQ0

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.