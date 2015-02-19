Vehicle overturned in collision with trolley in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A collision between a pickup truck and a trolley at a South Bay intersection tangled traffic in the area for about 45 minutes, authorities said Thursday.

The crash at Naples Street and Industrial Boulevard in Chula Vista was reported about 4:45 p.m., according to police.

Officers directed traffic around the area until the road crossing was cleared, Lt. Eric Thunberg said.

No injuries were reported, Thunberg said.