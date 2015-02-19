Jeff Zevely's on a roll, but how long can he last? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jeff Zevely's on a roll, but how long can he last?

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego's a water town, so what better place to host the fourth annual Association of Aquatics Professionals Expo?

This year, instead of learning more about the art of surfing or water skiing, CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely gave log rolling a spin.

Watch the video to see how he did.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.