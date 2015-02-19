Two men arrested for string of La Mesa burglaries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men were behind bars Thursday on suspicion of carrying out a spree of at least 15 predawn commercial burglaries in La Mesa in recent weeks.

Detectives investigating the rash of break-ins, which occurred between mid-December and early this month, arrested 31-year-old Carlos Arturo Olvera at a home in Lakeside last Friday, according to police.

On Wednesday, Olvera's alleged accomplice in the crimes, 22-year-old Thomas Owen Martin, was taken into custody at a San Diego residence.

Officials did not immediately disclose what led police to identify the pair as suspects in the case.

Martin and Olvera, who are also suspected of committing break-ins at locations in El Cajon and Oceanside, were booked into county jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, possession of methamphetamine and a stolen vehicle, and other charges.

