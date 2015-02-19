Fundraiser to help buy bulletproof vests

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - National City police want all of their officers protected with bulletproof vests, including their canines.

On Thursday, the department showed off the state-of-the-art vests that cost about $1,000 each. National City has three police dogs, making it a significant cost for the department.

The Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis clubs and American Legion have stepped in, organizing a pancake breakfast fundraiser for this weekend.

Police officials say the vests are necessary to protect the dog's chest and rib cage from bullets and sharp-edged weapons like knives.

"We just want to give them an extra added layer of protection when they go into these dangerous situations and they do it every day," Sgt. Alex Hernandez said.

The pancake breakfast starts at 8 a.m. this Sunday at the National City American Legion on east 18th Street. Tickets are $5.