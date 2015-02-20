Ocean Beach women hosts 413 foreign exchange students - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ocean Beach women hosts 413 foreign exchange students

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - She's a grandmother, a mother and a host mother. Judi Curry from Ocean Beach has opened her heart, kitchen and her home since 1992 to 413 foreign exchange students.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Abbie Alford sits down with Curry about the memories she's made over the years and how she keeps in touch with most of the students.

