SDPD headquarters evacuated after bomb scare

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Things are back to normal at San Diego Police Headquarters Friday morning after a bomb scare caused an evacuation.

According to authorities, a man drove a black Honda into the building's lower parking lot just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night and told officer he believed there were explosives inside the car.

The building was quickly evacuated while officers investigated. No explosive were found.

Police say the man appeared agitated. He will be evaluated to see if he was under the influence.

There was no disruption in 911 or police services during the evacuation.