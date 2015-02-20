SDPD welcomes largest recruit class since 2008

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Friday, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will welcome the city's largest police recruit class since 2008.

He will join police chief Shelly Zimmerman in recognizing 48 newly-hired cadets who will begin training on Monday. The orientation comes a week after a vote on measures to address the department's longtime recruitment and retention crisis.

That agreement is expected to be approved by the city council next month.