Rancho Valencia named the #1 best hotel in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publisher of consumer advice and information, recognized Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe as the #1 Best Hotel in the U.S. in its annual evaluation of hotels that offer high-quality amenities and exceptional experiences.

In addition, Rancho Valencia was named #1 Hotel in California and #1 Relais & Châteaux Hotel in the World.

The Best Hotels methodology combines a hotel's industry accolades with expert and guest reviews and hotel class ratings. U.S. News scored luxury hotels, identifying the top 10 percent in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean with Gold badges and the top 30 percent within specific markets with Silver badges. The rankings feature 2,558 hotels across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

In late 2011, Rancho Valencia closed its doors to undergo a massive $30 million property-wide renovation which comprised of major updates including two new restaurants and a bar, Veladora and The Pony Room, an expanded fitness center, an addition of the Serenity Yoga Pavilion, wine room, and a complete re-design of the 49 guest casitas and private three-bedroom Hacienda. Also included in the revitalization was the introduction of a brand new spa treatment menu and an enhanced range of more than 75 fitness classes offered per week. With the help of the renovation, Rancho Valencia has recently earned additional numerous awards this past year including Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award, AAA Five Diamond

Award, Condé Nast Traveler 2015 Gold List and Condé Nast Traveler's 2014 Readers' Choice Awards as #1 in Best Resorts in Southern California, #25 in the top 100 resorts in the world and also named #9 in the top 25 resorts in the U.S.