Investigators: Oceanside house fire intentionally set

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 31-year-old man suspected of setting fire Friday to the northern Oceanside home where he lived with his parents was being sought by police.

Ryan McDowell was seen driving away from the two-story home at 1715 Shire Ave. in a 2003 Tan Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with the license plate 7D99934 as the fire broke out about 9:15 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Felipe Rodriguez of the Oceanside Fire Department. His parents were not home at the time, he said.

Rodriguez noted that a fire occurred at the same location in 2008.

Fire crews arrived to find the rear of the single-family home in flames and a column of smoke pouring from it, he said. The blaze then spread to the attic and caused a section of roof to collapse.

One firefighter sustained a minor burn while battling the blaze. Rodriguez said he was treated at Tri-City Medical Center and has since been released.

Crews had the fire under control in about an hour, Rodriguez said.

Investigators looking into the cause of the fire determined it was intentionally set, and named McDowell as the suspect. Anyone with additional information was asked to call police at (760) 435-4892.