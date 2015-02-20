Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 47-year-old motorcyclist fatally injured in a crash near Liberty Station was publicly identified Friday morning.

Chad Michael Vosskuhler of San Diego struck a curb at Locust Street and Nimitz Boulevard and was thrown into a sign pole around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Medics took Vosskuhler to UCSD Medical Center with major chest and abdominal trauma, and he died in an operating room around 11:40 p.m., according

to the Medical Examiner's Office.