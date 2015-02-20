Comic-Con tickets go on sale Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Ticket badges for the 2015 Comic-Con International celebration of the popular arts at the San Diego Convention Center are scheduled to go on sale Saturday.

Hopeful attendees must already be registered with a Comic-Con ID to participate in the online sales for tickets to the festival, which is scheduled for July 8-12.

Comic-Con, which annually attracts around 220,000 people to downtown San Diego -- many costumed as their favorite cartoon characters -- is the largest trade show in town.

The currently delayed plans to expand the convention center were created in large part to keep the show in San Diego. Comic-Con has far outgrown the facility and stages some of its sessions at nearby hotels and Petco Park.

According to organizers, people who want to buy tickets should log into their account between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Pacific Time, when they will be taken to an online waiting room.

Browsers will automatically refresh, and should not be manually refreshed, according to Comic-Con. They said a spinning refresh button is OK.

Those in the "waiting room" will be randomly moved to a registration page shortly after 9 a.m., according to Comic-Con. Entry to the waiting room does not guarantee a registration session, however.

Other purchasing tips provided by Comic-Con:

-- people can buy up to three badges;

-- ticket buyers should use a computer because the registration system is not guaranteed to work with mobile devices;

-- Java script and cookies should be enabled;

-- Internet Explorer should be at least Version 8, while any version of Chrome, Firefox or Safari will work;

-- there is no benefit to signing in before 8 a.m.; and

-- no one will be allowed to sign in to the waiting room after 9 a.m.

Adult prices for Comic-Con are $50 for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday sessions, and $35 for the Wednesday "Preview Night" and Sunday. Youths aged

13-17, military with ID and seniors are $25 Thursday-Saturday, $17 Wednesday night and $18 on Sunday.

Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult.