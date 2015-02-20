Mayor Faulconer and Chargers attorney sound off on Chargers-Raiders stadium plan

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer blasted the Chargers Friday for not being upfront regarding recent moves that left them on the verge of partnering with the Oakland Raiders to build a football stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer blasted the Chargers Friday for not being upfront regarding recent moves that left them on the verge of partnering with the Oakland Raiders to build a football stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson.

Forget the Oscars. These days, Hollywood's most riveting drama is still in development, playing out among three NFL teams.

Forget the Oscars. These days, Hollywood's most riveting drama is still in development, playing out among three NFL teams.

Column: Which NFL team going to LA? The envelope, please ...

Column: Which NFL team going to LA? The envelope, please ...

Los Angeles is the hottest market for new stadiums in the country — and the NFL teams that could come with them — but the possibility that three teams will kick off one Sunday in the region is a football fantasy, experts say.

Los Angeles is the hottest market for new stadiums in the country — and the NFL teams that could come with them — but the possibility that three teams will kick off one Sunday in the region is a football fantasy, experts say.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Word about the Chargers possibly relocating to Carson is traveling fast. The news came as a shock to many Chargers fans, the mayor and the stadium task force.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer spoke to the media Friday before a news conference was held in Carson, regarding a plan for a joint Chargers-Raiders stadium. He said there is no choice now but for the task force to accelerate their process to create a plan for a new stadium in San Diego.

"They weren't interested in moving forward. They were trying to work with the Raiders. They were actively working to go to LA with the Raiders. That's not being up-front with San Diegans. That's not being up-front with the fans. We deserve an honest and open dialogue," said Mayor Faulconer.

Mayor Faulconer said he was disappointed to learn of the development late Thursday night:

"That explains a lot. That explains the animosity toward the group that we were trying to put together here in San Diego. It explains a lot that this was happening for over nine months."

The Chargers said they've seen advisory groups before while the team has been working to get a stadium for the past 14 years. According to the team, their Carson plans were accelerated once the owner of the St. Louis Rams announced a plan to move to Los Angeles as well.

"And we're going to try as best as we can to find a solution here. We've been trying for 14 years and we're going to keep trying. But, if we fail the idea is to have a back-up option," Chargers attorney Mark Fabiani.



Mayor Faulconer now questions the Chargers true intentions, as the talks between both sides heat up:

"San Diegans deserve the team to stay here. We're going to continue to fight for that, but I will tell you it takes a willing partner to do that."

Faulconer says he plans to meet with Chargers owner Dean Spanos over the next few days.



Meanwhile, the Carson project caught both fans and city officials off guard, but a recent timeline could help provide some perspective:

January 2014: St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke purchased land in Inglewood. According to ESPN, just a few months later the Chargers approached the City of Carson about a stadium proposal.

December 15: the Chargers announced they would play the 2015 season in San Diego and not opt out of their Qualcomm Stadium deal.

Five days later: the NFL said no team would move to LA during the 2015 season.

January 5: Rams owner Kroenke announced plans to build a stadium in Inglewood.

January 30: Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the formation of a Stadium Task Force in San Diego. That was followed by a contentious meeting this week between task force members and Chargers' counsel Mark Fabiani.

February 19: City of Carson's announcement of a Chargers-Raiders stadium plan.