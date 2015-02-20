Suicidal man taken into custody following standoff - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suicidal man taken into custody following standoff

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police Friday arrested a suicidal man holed up in his Pacific Beach apartment.

Police say around 11 a.m., they received a call that the man was armed with a knife and a paintball gun. Law enforcement arrived with the K9 unit and blocked off Turquoise and Cass streets for a standoff that lasted about 35 minutes.

The suspect was arrested and taken to county mental health to be evaluated.

