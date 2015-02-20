Driver crashes into Tierrasanta Dairy Queen - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver crashes into Tierrasanta Dairy Queen

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Employees of an ice cream shop in Tierrasanta are picking up the pieces Friday after a car drove into the store window.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Dairy Queen on Santo Road near Portobelo Drive.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. It was not immediately clear if that person was inside the car or store at the time of the accident.

