Fallbrook High School's big news: CNN donates set - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fallbrook High School's big news: CNN donates set

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Students studying broadcast journalism at Fallbrook High School just received a $100,000 gift from CNN.

It's the actual TV set Piers Morgan used to anchor his show from daily.

In this CBS News 8 Your Stories video, Jeff Zevely meets the class and gives them a little "creative consulting."

