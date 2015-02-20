Prisoners train animals to become service dogs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A local prison is teaming up with Tender Loving Canines Assistance Dogs to train puppies to become service animals.

One of the Donovan Correctional Facility inmates who trained the first graduate of the Pooch Program says it took a lot of patience to get Dante ready for the job as a service dog.

"Their training is different from your normal house pet. Positive reinforcement is the technique," David Mix said.

Dante has been placed with an injured Army veteran, who says the dog has helped her through some tough times.

"When you feel like you've lost everything and there is nowhere to go -- and for me that nowhere was an attempted suicide -- and a service dog gave me something else to think about," Capt. Marlene Krpata said.

The Pooch Program provides assistance dogs to both wounded veterans and people with autism.