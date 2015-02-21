Police search for wrong-way driver in wild pursuit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police search for wrong-way driver in wild pursuit

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - Police are searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run while driving the wrong way during a chase in South Chula Vista.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, police say they tried to pull a car over for a traffic violation in the 800 block of Hilltop Drive when the driver sped off.

After crashing into another vehicle, the driver ran off and got away. A passenger was detained.

Two adults in the car that was hit suffered minor injuries and their 19-month-old child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

