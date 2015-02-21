Comic-Con tickets sold out

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Ticket badges for the 2015 Comic-Con International celebration of the popular arts at the San Diego Convention Center sold out in about an hour Saturday morning.

The lucky attendees chosen at random to purchase tickets to the festival, which is scheduled for July 8-12, were already registered with a Comic-Con ID prior to the start of online sales shortly after 9 a.m. San Diego Comic-Con announced via Twitter shortly before 10 a.m. that this year's badges had sold out.

Comic-Con, which annually attracts around 220,000 people to downtown San Diego -- many costumed as their favorite cartoon characters -- is the largest trade show in town.

The currently delayed plans to expand the convention center were created in large part to keep the show in San Diego. Comic-Con has far outgrown the facility and stages some of its sessions at nearby hotels and Petco Park.