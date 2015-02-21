Missing woman with Alzheimer's found safe

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease and the early stages of dementia was found safe in Westminster after going missing Friday morning.

Thelma Margaret Meschke was last seen at her home on Nordahl Road near Friendship Lane, in an unincorporated area outside Escondido around 8:45 a.m. Friday as her husband left for his appointment, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. She told him she wanted to have her nails done.

Meschke does not have a cell phone, and her husband has not heard from her since then, sheriff's officials said.

Meschke apparently drove off in a purple four-door Honda Civic with California license plates 5YWL930. Her driver's license had been revoked

because of her condition about a year ago, a sheriff's department statement said.

She has driven away before, but has usually returned on her own or gets lost on her way to visit family in San Clemente. She's also been found in shopping center parking lots after getting lost, according to the statement.

Meschke is white, 5 feet 4, 152 pounds and has shoulder length gray hair and brown eyes. She is in need of medication for high blood pressure, high cholesterol and Alzheimer's disease.

Anyone who spots Meschke was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200.