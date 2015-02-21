Mira Mesa man who went missing hospitalized

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 66-year-old man in the beginning stages of dementia wandered away from his new home on Mira Mesa and was taken to a hospital, but was doing well Saturday.

Sophan Sum went missing from his daughter's home on Capricorn Way near Westview Parkway around 2 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego police. He had recently moved there from San Bernardino and does not know the area.

Police said Sum took a bus to 11th Avenue and A Street, but called medics because he was not feeling well. He was taken to a hospital, and police said he was doing fine.