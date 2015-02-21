Authorities searching for missing sailor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Coast Guard and San Diego Harbor police are on the lookout today for a 76-year-old hearing impaired man who did not return from a sailing trip.

Richard Byhre was reported missing by his wife, who told authorities he had not returned from a trip. He normally only goes whale watching and on day sail trips, according to the Coast Guard.

Byhre is white, 5 feet 8 and 210 pounds with white hair and a mustache.

His vessel is the 28-foot Princess, which is homeported at the Southwestern Yacht Club on Shelter Island.

The Coast Guard asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Byhre or the Princess to call them at (619) 278-7057, or to contact the Harbor Police at (619) 686-6272.