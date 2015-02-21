Thieves break into church, steal sacred items

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - Carlsbad police are searching for a burglar who broke into a church and stole thousands of dollars worth of sacred property.

The break-in happened Tuesday night at St. Michael's by the Sea Episcopal Church. Father Doran Stambaugh was the first to arrive the following morning and discover the burglary.

The burglar ransacked much of the church, stealing as much as $20,000 worth of property. For the church, many of the items stolen are priceless in the sense that they are decades old.

Father Doran hopes the items will be returned by the thief, no questions asked.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Carlsbad Police Department at (760) 931-2197.