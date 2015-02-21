Crews battle fire at Vista apartment complex - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews battle fire at Vista apartment complex

VISTA (CBS 8) - 18 people were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Vista Saturday afternoon.

The blaze broke out around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon on Alestar Street. It took crews about 30 minutes to put out the flames.

There is no word tonight on the extent of the damage or what caused the fire.

