Fundraiser for homeless man who found baby in trash

Police pleaded for the public's help Monday to find a gunman who shot the parents and uncle of a 3-week-old baby girl who later was found dead in a trash bin near the Mexican border 120 miles from her home.

Los Angeles County supervisors offered a $25,000 reward Tuesday to help catch an attacker who shot and wounded three members of a family and kidnapped a 3-week-old girl who was later found dead in a trash bin near the Mexican border.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Community members came together on Saturday to help a homeless man get back on his feet.

A fundraiser was held for Harold Sherman, who made news after finding a missing baby in a dumpster in Imperial Beach while collecting cans in January.

Baby Eliza De La Cruz was only three weeks old. She had been kidnapped from her home in Long Beach earlier that day after her parents were shot by a gunman.

Harold, who goes by Freddy, said he was terrified when he made the discovery and was worried he would get in trouble with the police.

"There was a dead baby in that dumpster, I couldn't understand how that could happen, why that would happen in our lives and how it was me that found her, and I knew I had to do something."

Freddy decided to take action and anonymously called the police.

"If it wasn't for him, trash could have been collected and baby Eliza would have never been returned home and given a proper burial" said Eva Mondaca.

Eva is part of Moms Helping Moms, a group of mothers who work from home. Wanting to help Freddy, they lined up 19 vendors at Veteran Park in Imperial Beach to raise funds for Freddy.

"We can't help every single person, at least we can help one and make a difference and give him a second chance."

Despite a small crowd, donations were raised to help Freddy and his wife with rent to keep them from becoming homeless again.

All the money raised Saturday is being managed by Freddy's social worker who will help pay bills and rent. If you would like to make a donation, an account has been set up at US Bank in Harold Sherman's name.

Baby Eliza's parents survived the shooting. The shooter and kidnapper has not been caught.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has put up a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.