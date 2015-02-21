Gas prices up following Torrance refinery explosion

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase on Saturday since Feb. 2, 2013, rising 5.4 cents to $2.963.

The increase comes three days after an explosion damaged the ExxonMobil refinery in Torrance, causing a partial shutdown, reducing the supply.

The average price has increased 23 consecutive days, rising 53.8 cents, including 3.6 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 15.4 cents more than one week ago and 48.7 cents higher than one month ago. However, it is 86.3 cents less than one year ago thanks to a 24-day streak of decreases immediately before the current string of increases began.

The 23-day streak of increases is the longest since a 27-day run from Jan. 29-Feb. 24, 2013.