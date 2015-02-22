Chase ends in crash in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A CHP chase ended in a crash in Mission Valley Saturday night.

The chase came to an end on the southbound 163 at Friars Road around 10:30 p.m. There has been no word on what prompted the chase.

Paramedics say the female driver had to be pulled from the vehicle after it overturned. She was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

CBS 8 will update this story as soon as new information becomes available.