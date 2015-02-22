Meb Keflezighi honored with Endurance Athlete Award - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Meb Keflezighi honored with Endurance Athlete Award

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Reigning Boston Marathon winner and San Diegan Meb Keflezighi has received another honor. 

He has been named "Endurance Athlete of the Year."

