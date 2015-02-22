Dwayne Polee II plays in first game since collapse

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dwayne Polee played his first game Saturday night since collapsing at Viejas Arena two months ago.

It was a welcome sight for Aztec fans when the fifth-year senior checked into the game at San Jose State in the first half. He played nearly 13-minutes and scored three points.

It was back on December 22nd against UC Riverside when Polee suddenly collapsed on the court in front of a stunned sold out crowd.

Since then he's been seeing doctors and specialists, but it's still unclear what caused him to collapse.

Polee was cleared to play after the Aztecs beat New Mexico on Tuesday.