Beer Cans Races kick off Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Summer brings a familiar sight and a great tradition back to San Diego Bay, as more than 100 sailboats will take over the Bay each Wednesday in the annual Beer Can Summer Series presented by the Cortez Racing Association

In the home of the best and most competitive sailing in the world, the annual Beer Can Summer Series is one of the largest annual sailing events in Southern California, with more than a hundred sailboats of different sizes and handicaps taking to San Diego Bay each week throughout the summer.

You won't want to miss Opening Day of the Beer Cans. We have arranged for a media (motor)boat for this year's opening race, which will pick you up at a convenient bayside location, beginning at 5:30pm. The best shots are right at the start, when all the sailboats are gathered at the starting line. The boat will make regular trips back to the dock to drop off and pick up. There will also be refreshments on board.

Why "Beer Cans"?

The Beer Can Series got its name from its casual origins-a bunch of sailors taking advantage of the longer summer days to race for fun after work in the middle of the week, perhaps with a brew or two in hand. Over the years the series has gotten serious, and there are Beer Can races in coastal towns all over the country, always on midweek evenings. (These days, though, there's very little tippling until the race is over.)

Who are the competitors?

In San Diego, the weekly Beer Can race is a wonderful sight, best viewed from Harbor Island. Every Wednesday in summer, at 6pm, sailors from all over the county and beyond, including multiple America's Cup champion Dennis Conner, compete in ten different classes. The boats range in size from 24 feet all the way up to Conner's powerful 60-foot Stars & Stripes. Pretty much anyone who's ever been involved in competitive sailing in San Diego, including international champions like J.J. Isler,

Russell Coutts, and reigning America's Cup champion James Spithill, has competed in the Beer Cans.

"The CRA Beer Can series is the highlight of the San Diego sailing season," said Dennis Conner. "There is something for everyone involved: good competition, interesting courses, and a great social scene afterwards."

Come check it out!

Media are invited to cover Opening Day of the 36th annual Beer Can Series on San Diego Bay, May 27, 2015, at 6pm. Organizers and participants are available for interviews before and after the race, and media are invited to observe and shoot from the media boat.