Bomb threat prompted lockdown at West Hills HS

Bomb threat prompted lockdown at West Hills HS

Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Classes are back in session Wednesday at West Hills High School, after the Santee campus was placed on lockdown around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The lockdown was in place after a threat was made that several bombs had been placed on the campus. Sheriff's deputies secured students in their classrooms and investigated the campus. Someone made a 911 call at about 9:15 a.m. and said bombs placed in four bags would detonate at the campus 20 minutes later, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"It sounded like a boy saying that he was tired of being bullied and that he had put backpacks around the school that were going to explode, basically," sheriff's spokeswoman Jan Caldwell said. "If this is a hoax, it's a hoax. If not, we have our units here that will take care of it."

San Diego Sheriff's Deputies searched the campus, finding unattended backpacks in four areas, according to Caldwell. A bomb squad was called in to examine the book bags and determine if they posed any threats.

"We have to take each one of these calls seriously, and that's why we have so many units out here this morning," the spokeswoman said.

The lockdown was lifted early Tuesday afternoon, though the school remained in a lower-precautionary status known as "secure campus," according to Grossmont Union High School District officials.

No hazardous materials or devices were found, according to authorities. 


Sheriff's deputies are now investigating the threat.

