Track & Field customized for special needs students

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A multi-purpose tack and field was dedicated Tuesday at Whittier K-through-12 school.

However, it isn't your ordinary track. It's customized for special needs students.

The promise of leaving "no student behind" isn't just lip service for the San Diego Unified School District, and thanks to tax payer money, school officials turned a dirt lot into a true field of dreams.

On Tuesday, district leaders, teachers and parents joined students to celebrate the completion of a new multipurpose, synthetic field. 

The new field included the installation of a rubberized mini-baseball field with dugouts and backstop, synthetic turf multipurpose field, perimeter running track and fencing to serve students with special needs.

It's anticipated that a shared-use agreement will be established so that The Miracle League of San Diego can use the facilities when school is not in session. 

The nearly $950,000 project began construction during fall 2014 and was completed spring 2015. 

It was funded by San Diego Unified School District's Proposition Z, the district's capital improvement bond measure passed in 2012.

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely was at the ribbon cutting ceremony and had a look at some of the new features in this video report.

