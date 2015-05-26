Madonna will close North American leg of tour in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Madonna will close North American leg of tour in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/ CNS) - Get ready to vogue and move to the music. Madonna announced Tuesday she will close her North American leg of her "Rebel Heart" tour this October in San Diego. 

Her concert schedule begins Sept. 9 in Montreal, with an Oct. 29 stop at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego. She also has shows scheduled the preceding week in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Tickets for her San Diego show go on sale to the public on June 1st, at 10 a.m., Pacific Time. 

The singer' will then head to Europe before concluding the tour with a few more U.S. shows.

Madonna's Rebel Heart World Tour 2015, North America Dates: 

Date / City / Venue 

Aug. 29 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena - On Sale Mar. 9 

Sept. 2 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena - On Sale Mar. 16 

Sept. 5 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de Puerto Rico - On sale Mar. 21 

Sept. 9 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre - On Sale Mar. 14 

Sept. 12 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center - On Sale Mar. 16 

Sept. 16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - On Sale Mar. 9 

Sept. 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center - On Sale Mar. 9 

Sept. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - On Sale Mar. 16 

Sept. 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - On Sale Mar. 16 

Sept. 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center - On Sale Mar. 9 

Oct. 1 - Detroit, MI - Joe Louis Arena - On Sale Mar. 23 

Oct. 3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall - On Sale Mar. 16 

Oct. 5 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre - On Sale Mar. 9 

Oct. 8 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - On Sale Mar. 16 

Oct. 11 - Edmonton, AB - Rexall Place - On Sale Mar. 9 

Oct. 14 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena - On Sale Mar. 9 

Oct. 17 - Portland, OR - MODA Center - On Sale Mar. 23 

Oct. 19 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose - On Sale Mar. 9 

Oct. 22 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena - On Sale Mar. 23 

Oct. 24 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena - On Sale Mar. 16 

Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA Forum - On Sale Mar. 16 

Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino - On Sale June 1

Madonna released her 13th studio album, "Rebel Heart," in March. Her single, "Ghosttown," is No. 1 on the Billboard dance music chart. 

