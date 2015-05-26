Nine arrested, 2,000 pounds of narcotics seized at border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents staffing San Diego-area ports of entry over the Memorial Day weekend intercepted more than 2,500 pounds of narcotics and captured 25 fugitives, authorities reported Tuesday.

From Friday through Monday, CBP officers seized more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana, 257 pounds of methamphetamine, 170 pounds of cocaine and 18 pounds of heroin, according to the federal agency. They found the contraband stashed in various parts of vehicles, including a fuel tank, dashboard, fire extinguisher and quarter panels.

The personnel also captured 25 outstanding criminal suspects wanted for such offenses as larceny, burglary, counterfeiting and embezzlement.

In addition, officers working at the San Ysidro Port of Entry about 2:45 a.m. Saturday spotted a group of people climbing over a stretch of nearby border fence, then running eastbound along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 and getting into a green Dodge Caravan parked just south of the border.

The driver sped off, heading north in the southbound lanes of the freeway and entering the United States before losing control and crashing the minivan into a concrete barrier alongside the freeway.

The officers detained nine people, some of whom made failed attempts to run away from the scene of the non-injury single-vehicle accident. Only one of the suspect, the driver, managed to escape into Mexico.

Agents determined that the nine male detainees, who ranged in age from 17 to 34, were Mexican citizens with no documents allowing them to enter the United States. All of them were expected to be deported.