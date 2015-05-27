CHP made 79 DUI arrests over Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol arrested 79 motorists over the Memorial Day weekend for allegedly driving while intoxicated on San Diego-area freeways and rural roads, the agency reported Tuesday.

The DUI tally matched that of the comparable holiday period in 2014, officials said. This year, the CHP logged no local traffic deaths over the 78-hour period beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, as compared to three last Memorial Day weekend.

Statewide, 1,125 drivers were arrested over the three-day period this year on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on highways and roads patrolled by the CHP, and 31 people were killed in highway and road accidents.