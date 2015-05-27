Smoke alert forces emergency landing at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane with 75 passengers aboard made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport after a warning light showed there might be smoke in the cargo hold.

The Boeing 737 heading from San Jose to San Diego landed safely around 10 p.m. Tuesday and was immediately met by firefighters. Ground crews found no sign of smoke.

The airline says Flight 1516 taxied to a gate and passengers boarded another plane. They made it to San Diego about two hours behind schedule.

