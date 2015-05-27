Smoke alert forces emergency landing at Los Angeles airport - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Smoke alert forces emergency landing at Los Angeles airport

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane with 75 passengers aboard made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport after a warning light showed there might be smoke in the cargo hold.

The Boeing 737 heading from San Jose to San Diego landed safely around 10 p.m. Tuesday and was immediately met by firefighters. Ground crews found no sign of smoke.

The airline says Flight 1516 taxied to a gate and passengers boarded another plane. They made it to San Diego about two hours behind schedule.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.