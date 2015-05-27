Latest on flooding: New storms hit flood-weary Houston

Jerni Self sweeps mud from the Easter family home after the West Cache Creek overflowed and flooded the area in Cache, Okla., Sunday, May 24, 2015. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP)

Members of the National Guard and a search and rescue team work along the Blanco River, Tuesday, May 26, 2015, in Wimberley, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Residents walk past a flooded truck in their neighborhood in Houston, Tuesday, May 26, 2015. Heavy rain overnight caused flooding and closure of sections of highways in the Houston area. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

9:20 a.m. CDT

New thunderstorms are snarling traffic in the flood-weary Houston area but don't appear to be exacerbating the problems in parts of the flood-battered city.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett says the good news Wednesday is that the heavy rainfall is in a different area of the region than those most affected on Tuesday. But county officials say additional rainfall could lead to problems on bayous, creeks and rivers.

Some scattered spots on service roads along Interstate 45 north of Houston were flooded but main lanes were moving.

About 2½ inches of rain were recorded in north and northwest Harris County Wednesday with a line of storms that began just before dawn. More than double that amount has been reported in more rural counties northwest of Houston.

9:07 a.m. CDT

More than 100,000 gallons of untreated wastewater has spilled after a wastewater treatment plant in Houston flooded.

Houston's Department of Public Works and Engineering said in a news release that the Southwest Wastewater Treatment Plant flooded Tuesday when a bayou overflowed its banks during extensive rains, damaging the plant's electrical and mechanical systems.

The department says the spill has been contained and they've increased monitoring of the water supply systems. The department says cleanup will start once the flooding subsides.

The department says people should not swim in affected areas. It also says people are not required to boil their water, but may wish to do so.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill.

7:45 a.m. CDT

Police say emergency personnel could shut down a highway if a dam southwest of Dallas breaks.

Water was flowing over the top of the earthen dam at Padera Lake, near Midlothian, early Wednesday morning following days of heavy rain.

If the dam breaks, Highway 287 could flood with a couple of feet of water.

Midlothian police Capt. John Spann says officials will divert traffic if that happens, but for now they must "just wait and see."

He says it's mostly a rural area, but that residents of around a dozen homes have been warned they could be in jeopardy of flooding if the dam breaks. He says they are not in danger of being swept away and that there's no mandatory evacuation order.

Midlothian is some 25 miles southwest of Dallas.

2:15 a.m. CDT

Authorities in Texas are defending the way they handled alerting residents during the recent severe weather that left about a dozen people missing and about a dozen dead across the state.

But they are also acknowledging some challenges.

In Hays County, where a vacation home was swept away by flooding, authorities say warnings included multiple cellphone alerts and calls to landlines.

Some people also received in-person warnings to evacuate, but officials couldn't say whether the eight people in the washed-away home talked to police.

A county commissioner says leaders will consider changes in dealing with tourists, who are harder to reach.

In Houston, where rain submerged roads and stranded motorists, warnings from the National Weather Service buzzed on cellphones. But city officials hadn't yet installed a system that would allow them to send more targeted warnings.

