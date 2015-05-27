Thousands expected to hit the streets for the Rock 'n' Roll Mara - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Thousands expected to hit the streets for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

Posted:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Rock ‘n' Roll Marathon weekend kicks off Friday with a 2-day health and fitness expo.

The expo is free and open to everyone, so even if you're not running in the famous marathon you can still swing by for some fitness tips.

If you are running in the marathon, here are some tips to keep in mind:

For the first time in 2015, marathon weekend in San Diego will include two days of running with the inaugural Rock ‘n' Roll 5K taking place on the morning of Saturday, May 30.

Runners who participated in Saturday's 5K along with Sunday's marathon, half-marathon or relay will receive a medal for each race, plus the coveted Remix Challenge medal, earning three-medals for two-races.

Marathon weekend will kick off on Friday, May 29 with a two-day Health & Fitness Expo at the San Diego Convention Center.

The Expo, which is free and open to the public, takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

Both the marathon and half-marathon take place on Sunday, beginning on the west side of Balboa Park. The marathon begins at 6:15 am and the half-marathon starts at 6:50 am.

The race route incorporates a scenic tour of San Diego's neighborhood charm, passing through Little Italy, Old Town, University Heights and Normal Heights, before ending at Petco Park at 13th and K Street, with a finish line festival.

The weekend experience concludes the Toyota Rock ‘n' Roll Concert Series inside the stadium headlined by rock band O.A.R., which is free and open to the public.

In addition to O.A.R.'s performance, runners will also enjoy the sounds of local live bands playing along the course as motivation and entertainment, along with cheerleaders and thousands of encouraging spectators.

For more information, CLICK HERE >>>

Below is the recipe featured during Wednesday morning's report:

Turned-Up Tabbouleh
Ingredients:
1 cup quinoa
2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1 small cucumber
1/2 small red onion
1/2 pint cherry tomatoes
1 ounce soft goat's cheese
(for runners avoiding dairy which can be harder on the digestive system, substitute 1/2 avocado)
1/2 lemon
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Sea salt, to taste
3 ounces baked or grilled chicken breast, sliced

Directions:
Place the quinoa and low-sodium vegetable broth in a medium saucepan, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover the quinoa and allow to cook for 15 minutes. Remove the pot from the stove and let it sit, covered, for 5 minutes. Remove the lid and fluff with a fork. Add 1/2 cup of the quinoa to a mixing bowl and save the rest for another meal. Add the parsley, cucumber, red onion, and cherry tomatoes. Crumble in some goat's cheese. Squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon into the bowl and add the olive oil, garlic powder, and sea salt to taste. Mix well and transfer to a serving bowl. Slice chicken and place on top.

