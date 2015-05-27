Ethel: Sweet lady needs home for her golden years

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Chihuahua mixSpayed female13 years old143925$25Ethel, a 13-year-old Chihuahua mix, is a sweet little lady looking for the perfect family to join. She is a shy, laid back gal who loves to spend her time lounging. In fact, her comfy dog bed is her throne and her caretakers refer to her as the “Queen Bee.” Ethel enjoys the company of other dogs who are respectful of her space.Her sweet, calm demeanor would be perfect for someone looking for a companion to take nice leisurely strolls with or to cuddle up with for a movie night. Don't miss out on this little gem – she is sure to melt your heart!Ethel's adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!