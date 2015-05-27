Name of woman found dead in Santee motel released

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name Wednesday of a woman found slain in a Santee motel room on Memorial Day.

The body of Julie Ulm, 55, was discovered at the Rodeway Inn, 10135 Mission Gorge Road, about noon Monday, according to sheriff's officials.

The county Medical Examiner's Office ruled the Santee resident's death a homicide.

"At this point in the investigation, we will not be releasing the cause (of death)," sheriff's Lt. John Maryon said.

No suspects in the case have been identified, the lieutenant said.