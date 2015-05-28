Sea lion impaled with spear rescued in Southern California - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sea lion impaled with spear rescued in Southern California

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/AP) - A giant sea lion impaled by a homemade spear is recovering at SeaWorld after being rescued just off the Southern California coast.

The sea lion was spotted Saturday inside Oxnard Harbor.

It took several days for SeaWorld rescuers to locate the animal and capture him safely. Rescuers managed to hit the animal with tranquilizer darts and drag him ashore in a net. He's estimated to weigh more than 600 pounds.

Rescuers said it appeared the animal was intentionally stabbed.

"This animal would have died from this impalement if we were not able to rescue it, therefore we determined it was worth the risk," said a rescuer.

Veterinarian Sam Dover discovered the blade was so deeply embedded that it had to be cut out with a scalpel. Dover says it appears Bubba was intentionally stabbed.

The metal spear was taken as evidence. Harming a sea lion is a federal offense.

Bubba is expected to return to the ocean after recovering at SeaWorld San Diego.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-05 14:50:30 GMT

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     

    Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bonsall.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.