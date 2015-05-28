Water main break causing traffic closure

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A water main break is creating problems in a Paradise Hills neighborhood Thursday morning.

Crews are on the scene and have closed off the area near Potomac Street and Saipan Drive.

Parts of the asphalt are buckling due to the flooding and there's concern a sinkhole may be forming.

Authorities caution drivers that typically travel in that area to expect delays. Traffic is expected to be re-routed until the repairs are complete.